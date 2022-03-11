Social distancing during food coupon pick up photo & caption
Fri, 03/11/2022 - 7:05am
Social distance and wearing a face mask was strictly adhered to inside the Samoana High School gym on Wednesday during day-one of school lunch food coupons — as shown in this local Education Department photo posted on its Facebook page. In a photo yesterday SN noted that social distancing was not being strictly enforced. However, it would seem that once inside the gym, social distancing is maintained and enforced. [photo: ASDOE Facebook]