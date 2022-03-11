Ads by Google Ads by Google
Social distancing during food coupon pick up photo & caption

Fri, 03/11/2022 - 7:05am
Parents picking up food coupons at Samoana H.S.

Social distance and wearing a face mask was strictly adhered to inside the Samoana High School gym on Wednesday during day-one of school lunch food coupons — as shown in this local Education Department photo posted on its Facebook page.  In a photo yesterday SN noted that social distancing was not being strictly enforced. However, it would seem that once inside the gym, social distancing is maintained and enforced.  [photo: ASDOE Facebook]

