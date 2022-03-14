Social distancing and masking show your love photo & caption

Friday morning Samoa News spotted a long line in front of the Territorial Bank of American Samoa waiting to enter the bank. Some of them were there to cash their tax refund checks while others were there as part of their normal daily activity. While wearing masks, little social distancing was observed. The latest count of COVID Positive Cases on Saturday, Mar. 12 is 527, and the CDC doctors are saying we are “still in the very early stages of the outbreak”. [photo by AF]