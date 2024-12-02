Small Fishing Operations Training photo & caption

Dept. of Marine & Wildlife Resources took part in Small Fishing Operations Training conducted in Apia, Samoa recently. It consisted of 10 rigorous training days focused on conducting real fishing trips to plan, fish and return with quality catch. This enabled DMWR staff to develop skills to help small-scale commercial and artisanal fishers. Thank you to the expert technical advisors William Sokimi and Samol Kanawi for sharing their knowledge. [courtesy photo]