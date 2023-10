JUST ASKING? Can ASG or the Fono appropriate some funds to build a seawall to save these trees in Pago Pago across the road from ASCO Motors from erosion? Maybe a couple of million from the $22 million of unobligated and unexpended revenues from Fiscal Year 2022, which was submitted as a supplemental for the Fiscal Year 2024 budget? Just a thought? [photo: AF]