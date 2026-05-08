A shared digital future for the region photo & caption

Highlighting a commitment to regional digital sovereignty, the Office of the Governor and the American Samoa Telecommunications Authority (ASTCA) have concluded a successful three-day diplomatic mission to Samoa. The delegation held intensive meetings with various Government Ministries, the Private Sector, the Prime Minister of Samoa, and the U.S. Embassy to formalize a shared digital future for the region. Pictured is the Samoa Prime Minister and his Executive Leadership with the ASG delegation. [Facebook photo]