The Segaula Business Class 1st Farm Fair under the leadership of Chairman Sonny Gogo and his students was a success! Special thanks to our vendors: Segaula HOSA Club, Fitiuta Youth, Uncle Tuili’u, Teine Muāautau, Fitiuta AOG Praise Team, Teine o le Vao, and Business Class Students. Thank you Manu’atele Community for coming out to grab a bite, sit down to eat, and talk stories for a bit before heading home. [courtesy photo]