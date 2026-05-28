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Saving wildlife “With our community’s help" photo & caption

Thu, 05/28/2026 - 7:58am
rescued turtle

The DMWR wildlife team responded to a call recently from local fishermen that reported an entangled turtle in Tula. The turtle was retrieved, assessed for injuries, measured, flipper & PIT tagged and released back into the ocean.  “With our community’s help, we have received about 20 calls and responded to six which resulted in the the retrieval of the following: 2 turtles (Hawskbill, Green turtle), 3 birds (Manuma, Manutagi, Tava'e sina, and one bat.  [DMWR photo]

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