Samoans in SoCal Connect to The Homeland photo & caption

Samoans in SoCal Connect to The Homeland: "I know it's gonna be very, very painful," said Loren Asaeli, 49, who decided to undergo the Samoan traditional tattoo. "I feel that it's time, you know? I'm ready to step in and serve my family." Tafuga Sulu’ape Alafia-Liufau, a tattoo artist at A-Town Tattoo says his tataus serve as a metaphor for life in which you encounter struggles and hardships, but you meet them with bravery and a strong heart. [screenshot from NBC LA]