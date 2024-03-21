Rotaract Club of ASCC joins clean up effort photo & caption

Around 30 members of the newly founded Rotaract Club of ASCC attended this past Saturday's Beach Clean Up, a regular coastal cleanup event that is organized by Kelley Anderson-Tagarino on the first and third Saturdays of each month. Rotaract- ASCC decided to join her efforts for their very first community project, which was a huge success. Cleanup supplies were provided by Kelley and generous sponsors. [Photo: Rotaract Club of Pago Pago]