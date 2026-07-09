The Rock Takes Over Hollywood

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The sound of Falealili reached Hollywood as Seiuli Dwayne The Rock Johnson opened the world premiere of Disney’s live-action Moana with a traditional Samoan performance at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Seiuli, who has family ties to Falealili and Aelipata, performed alongside Moana actress Catherine Lagaʻaia, his two daughters and a group of Polynesian dancers before the film screening.

The performance celebrated the Pacific culture and traditions that helped inspire the story of the film, bringing Samoan heritage to the Hollywood Bowl stage.

A standout moment came as the traditional Samoan song “Falealili Uma” played while Seiuli took the stage.

It is a traditional Samoan song of Falealili, a district on the south coast of Upolu, and is often performed at Samoan gatherings, celebrations, and cultural events.

Speaking after the performance, Seiuli said hearing the song brought strong emotions because of its connection to his family.

“The song is called Falealili. Falealili is my family’s village,” Seiuli said.

“So immediately, as I’m walking out, you know you start to get emotional.”