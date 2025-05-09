Rheumatic Heart Disease (RHD) screenings for our students photo & caption

Governor Pulaali’I Nikolao Pula and the First Lady graciously hosted a dinner at DDW this past Saturday to welcome representatives from Brigham Young University and expert sonographers from the Mayo Clinic. These dedicated teams are on island to conduct Rheumatic Heart Disease (RHD) screenings for our students. We are grateful for their partnership, along with the Department of Health MCH program, Community Health Centers, Department of Education, and SLP. [courtesy photo]