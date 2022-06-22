Rest in Peace Officer Esau Leuluaialii photo and caption

The Corrections Officer who collapsed and died last week while on duty has been identified as Esau Leuluaialii. He was 32 years old. Pictured is the gate of the TCF with a floral arrangement and the photo of the TCF Officer. “On behalf of the Department of Public Safety we express our deepest condolences to the mourning family," said Deputy Police Commissioner Terry Letuli. Read story in this issue. [photo: Joyetter Feagaimaali’i]