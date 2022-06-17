Registration for Summer Youth Employment Program photo & caption

Human Resources Department staff — shown in this photo posted on the DHR Facebook page — set up registration this week on the first-floor of the EOB for the 2022 Summer Youth Employment Program (SYEP). Registration for the annual program, for applicants between the ages of 18 to 24 years old, closes at 3p.m. Saturday, June 18. The program begins June 27 and runs through Aug. 19 for the duration of 8-weeks. [photo: DHR Facebook]