Reconnecting with family photo & caption
Wed, 10/21/2026 - 7:32am
Families with children serving on active duty treasure every chance to connect by phone, especially when distance and military responsibilities keep them apart. One recent call brought unexpected, welcome news: their son, A1C Edrik Gaisoa, would arrive in American Samoa as part of a medevac mission. Currently stationed in Okinawa, Japan, Gaisoa serves as an in-flight refueling specialist with the U.S. Air Force. Born and raised in the territory, he is the eldest son of Samuel and Jewel Gaisoa of Ili’ili [Facebook photo]