Rahim Ervin Fuiava has beeb promoted to Sergeant Major (SGM) in the United States Army

Congratulations to Rahim Ervin Fuiava on his promotion to Sergeant Major (SGM) in the United States Army on June 17, 2026. A native of Faleāsao, Manu’a, SGM Fuiava is the son of the late Fuiava Tafale and Lelei Fuiava. SGM Fuiava is married to Barbara Fuiava, who also serves in the U.S. Army as a Master Sergeant. Together they have raised four children in a proud military family, including their eldest son, Mose Fuiava, who serves in the United States Navy. [courtesy photo]