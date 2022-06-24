Protest the Vaccine Mandate” demonstration photo & caption

More than 30 people – young and old – took part in another “Protest the Vaccine Mandate” demonstration held in front of the fale Samoa near CBT True Value on Thursday, June 23, 2022. The opposition is what the organizers Tanya Ma’o Aab and Feo Lagafuaina described as “government COVID mandates” which they say infringe on their privacy and freedoms. Ms. Ma’o Aab says the protesters included those who have received COVID-19 vaccine shots as well as those who chose not to get vaccinated. [courtesy photo]