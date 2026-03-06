Ads by Google Ads by Google
Preparation For 2026 Flag Day Fautasi Regatta photo & caption

Fri, 03/06/2026 - 7:04am
Lupelele crew from Iliʻil

This year marks the third consecutive participation of the Lupelele crew from Iliʻili in the annual Fautasi Race, an event that proudly coincides with the celebrations of American Samoa’s Flag Day. Boasting a robust team of over 40 dedicated members, the crew is expertly led by the skilled skipper, Faʻafetai Aʻasa, who brings a wealth of experience and leadership to the helm. Supporting him in this endeavor are trainers Sanele Sanele and Alapati Aasa.  [Facebook photo]

 

