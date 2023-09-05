Prayer for Lahaina and Maui's future

Honolulu, HAWAII — In a spiritual recognition of the devastation and hope for Lahaina, Maui's future, Kahu Hailama Farden, pre-game, recited a Pule (prayer) with support from University of Hawaii Athletics Director Craig Angelos and wife Kristin, Reverend Eric Matsumoto, Monsignor Gary Secor, Reverend Paul Nahoa Lucas, Hawai‘i Governor Josh Green and wife Jaime, UH President David Lassner, and UH Associate Athletics Director Lois Manin.

Stanford University defeated University of Hawaii 37-24 this past Saturday at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex Stadium, University of Hawaii Campus.

On a local note, the Administration officially began their fundraising efforts on Labor Day to aid Lahaina in their time of need. Lt. Gov. Talauega E. V. Ale said in an Aug. 29 memorandum to cabinet members that the “Great Aloha state of Hawaii has shown their unwavering support and Aloha spirit during our times of adversity, standing by us in our recovery efforts following past disasters.

It is incumbent upon us to respond in the same capacity and extend our ‘Alofa’ spirit to the residents of Lahaina.”