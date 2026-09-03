Polymetallic nodules seen during Dive 04 of the 2026 American Samoa expedition photo & caption

This field of polymetallic nodules seen during Dive 04 of the 2026 American Samoa ROV + Mapping expedition at a depth of approximately 3.2 miles. They contain nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese — long been considered important to industrial supply chains, including some EV batteries. Many newer battery types do not depend on nickel and cobalt the way older designs did. That means the U.S. could be accepting major ecological risk to obtain minerals that are becoming less essential. [You Tube]