Plexiglas barriers go up in House chamber photo & caption

Plexiglas has been installed to ensure the safety of faipule during sessions and committee hearings. While the Plexiglas does enable social distancing, it seems to have encouraged wearing facial masks as optional, with some faipule seen wearing masks improperly (below the nose and below the chin), while another is not wearing a mask at all. Speaker Savali Talavou Ale reminded lawmakers they should set a good example for the people by wearing their face masks. [photo by AF]