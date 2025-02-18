Passport to Fishing Program launched for junior anglers

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — It was a busy Saturday morning at the Malaloa marina as Fatoata collaborated with the International Game Fishing Association (IGFA) and Pago Pago Game Fishing Association (PPGFA) to host the first Passport to Fishing event in American Samoa. Twenty-eight students between the ages of 10 and 18 participated. There were five chaperones for the students and twenty-three volunteers throughout the day.

The students arrived at the Malaloa marina to register and were issued their Passports to navigate through the five stations of Passport to Fishing. The stations included, 1) basic tackle, 2) knot tying, 3) conservation, 4) stewardship, and 5) safe casting. Participants learned how to tie various knots with PPGFA Vice President Sally Asafo and IGFA Representative Taulapapa Will Sword.

The conservation station manned by Pila Apted and Tia educated the students about catch and release of undersized fish where students had the opportunity to watch a video of a marlin catch and release.

The stewardship station manned by Tepora Toliniu emphasized cleaning up after yourself as an angler by not leaving trash behind wherever you go, participating in habitat cleanups, and following rules and regulations.

The Coast Guard auxiliary also had their station teaching students how to wear a life jacket safely and the best safe boating practices.

Once all stations had been stamped in the student's passports, it was time to go fishing!

Captains Nathan Sagapolutele, Emmanuel Pu’e, Brian Peck, Chris Banse, and Andy Wearing, members of PPGFA, volunteered their time and boats to take the students and chaperones out for a fish.

It was the highlight of the event. Students caught fish and ventured outside of the harbor and into the ocean, an area inaccessible to many of them. There were dolphin and turtle sightings, singing, and celebrating the opportunity to be out on a boat in the ocean.

Once everyone was back at the marina from their fishing trip, the program concluded with lunch and a certificate of recognition for each student. The students closed out the event with a song - “Vi’i o Fagaitua,” a song of thanks to the event planners.

Vera Peck of the local non-profit group Fatoata who coordinated the event said, “It was great to see the excitement with the students, learning about the basics of fishing and for many of them, the first time they held a rod and reel and fished. We’re excited to continue and grow this program with the excellent partners that came to support the program and introduce more people to the joys of fishing.”

Students also shared about the Passport to Fishing program, and how much they enjoyed learning something new about fishing, conservation and stewardship.

Nikatie Sagele shared about how much she loved the boat ride but also said, “We are to protect and guard our environment because whatever happens in the oceans has an impact on our environment and island.”

A group photo taken on Saturday during the International Game Fishing Association (IGFA) Passport to Fishing program. [courtesy photo]

This event was made possible by several contributors including the International Game Fishing Association (IGFA), the Pago Pago Game Fishing Association (PPGFA), Fatoata, National Marine Sanctuary Foundation’s Ocean Odyssey Grant, Godinet Rentals High Chief Faiivae Godinet and Mrs. Ilaisa Godinet, the Coast Guard Auxiliary, Marine Patrol, the Department of Marine and Wildlife Resources (DMWR) and Fagaitua High School.

Want to learn more about the IGFA Passport to Fishing program or the Pago Pago Game Fishing Association? Email ppgfa2004@gmail.com or follow us on Facebook at Pago Pago Game Fishing Association.