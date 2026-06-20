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Parirash "Pari" Abdolhosseini, M.D., Chief Resident - Medical Residency Awards Ceremony

Sat, 06/20/2026 - 11:07pm
Parirash "Pari" Abdolhosseini, M.D., Chief Resident - Residency Awards Ceremony

Parirash "Pari" Abdolhosseini, M.D., Chief Resident, completed her Family Medicine Residency at the Hilo Benioff Medical Center Saturday, June 20, 2026 in Hilo, Hawaii. Dr. Pari is pictured here in the center between her proud parents, Genny & Shahram & her other family members. She’s the grand-daughter of the late Alo William Steffany & Malia Steffany who currently resides in Washington State.[Photo: Amora Stowers]

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