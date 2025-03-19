Pacific Public Health Fellowship Program photo & caption

On January 20, 2025, a new Postgraduate Certificate in Field Epidemiology (PGCFE) cohort officially launched and is made up of seven dedicated fellows from the Pacific Public Health Fellowship Program (PPHFP), representing American Samoa, Palau, Chuuk, and Pohnpei. Pictured here includes American Samoa’s very own Cohort 4 fellows — Meghan Paletaoga and Taputailo Fea. PPHFP equips fellows with essential epidemiological skills to strengthen public health. [courtesy photo]