The eleven PHS 8th Grade 2022 graduates with teacher Bev Kodak (front second left). Top honors were garnered by PHS 8th Grade Valedictorian Lucille Demonteverde (front center) and Salutatorian for PHS 8th Grade JunYun Piao. The graduation ceremony was held at the TAOA center fale Samoa, on Friday, May 27, 2022. [courtesy photo]