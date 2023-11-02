Pacific Games Mascot photo & caption

The Pacific Games Mascot is a turtle and is authentic and imaginary, inspirational, and fun — reflecting the theme for the 2023 Pacific Games – “Challenge, Celebrate and Unite.” Team American Samoa has been preparing to attend the 2023 Pacific Games, which included a workshop held last week about anti-doping, as well as the need for all participants to protect against malaria — a disease endemic to the Solomon Islands, where the 2023 games will be held. [courtesy photo]