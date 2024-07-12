Officials Training for the 2024 Jr. Prep Sports photo & caption

NFL Officials Matt Sumstine together with his wife Tricia, and Jefferey Yock (not pictured) visited Governor Lemanu P.S Mauga yesterday to express their gratitude for his unwavering support towards developing and nurturing future generation of footballers in American Samoa. Partnering with DOE, the officials are here to conduct Free Officials Training for the 2024 Jr. Prep Sports from Thursday July 11 to Monday July 15. [courtesy photo]