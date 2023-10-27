Nu’uuli VocTech High School Ma’ulu’ulu photo & caption

Ads by Google Ads by Google
Fri, 10/27/2023 - 7:48am
Members of the Nu’uuli VocTech High School performing last Saturday night at the Moso’oi Cultural Day Siva Competition at the Tufele Cultural Center fale Samoa.The Ma’ulu’ulu was one of the categories in the competition, which features a lighter look at the daily life of Samoans, with dance moves choreographed to mimic a particular ‘task’, with a standing and sitting format, and mixed group of girls & boys. NVTHS took 2nd place in the siva competition overall. [photo: Asi A. Fa’asau]

 

