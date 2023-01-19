No Dumping signs posted photo & caption

The AS-EPA installed this “No Dumping” sign recently at an illegal dumping area in Afono. AS-EPA installed identical signs at two other illegal dumping areas in the villages of Futiga and the Pisi site between Fa'ilolo and Se'etaga villages. “We encourage the general public to stop dumping trash around such areas and any other unauthorized sites in order to avoid getting a citation,” the AS-EPA posted on its Facebook page. Please call 633-2304/733-2476 to report violators. [photo: AS-EPA Facebook]