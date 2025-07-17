Ads by Google Ads by Google
New Fono Building opening set for September photo & caption

Thu, 07/17/2025 - 7:01am
NEW FONO BUILDING

The new Fono building continues to move towards officially being opened in September of this year, with many issues still on the table, such as the bathrooms and the interior decor for both chambers and the chains that were seen in front of the main building’s entry, to raise or lower the ‘manholes’ depending on the amount of rain water drainage. The chains have since been removed, they were considered an eyesore and a traffic egress problem. [courtesy photo]

 

