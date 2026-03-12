New App brings timeless Samoan Honorifics into the Digital Age

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — In a world where much of Samoa’s most sacred cultural knowledge has traditionally lived through oral transmission alone, a new mobile app is ensuring that fa’alupega – the honorific language of chiefs, villages and genealogy – is not lost to time or distance.

Officially launched at the Pataka Art Museum in Porirua last week, the Fa’alupega mobile app marks a significant step forward in the preservation and accessibility of Samoan cultural heritage.

The app digitizes the practice of fa’alupega, making this deeply respected form of oratory and acknowledgement available to Samoans and Pacific communities around the world in a culturally respectful and practical way.

Fa’alupega developer Julius To’o, says the platform is about continuity rather than convenience.

“Fa’alupega is not just words. It is the map of who we are and where we come from,” he says.

“By placing this knowledge in a mobile format, we honor our elders and orators while empowering the next generation, whether they live in Samoa, New Zealand, Australia, the United States or beyond, to engage confidently with their identity.

“This is about protecting our culture in a digital world without compromising its meaning.”

To’o, a New Zealand-born Samoan software developer for the last 15 years, says he began working on the App nearly four years ago, inspired by his many trips to the islands and a desire for his young children to learn more about their culture.

To’o says the app marks another profound step in the journey of fa’alupega: from its ancient roots in oral tradition passed down through generations of orators and communal memory, to its careful capture in printed collections by respected Samoan compilers in the early 20th century, and now to the accessible digital screen for today’s global diaspora.

He says Fa’alupega is more than protocol, It is the foundation of fa’a-Samoa, acknowledging chiefly titles, village hierarchies, ancestral lands and familial lineages.

Passed down through generations via service, speech and communal memory, fa’alupega connects individuals to who they are, where they come from and how they belong. As more Samoans are raised outside their ancestral villages and fluent speakers decline globally, the risk of this knowledge fading has grown.

To’o adds that the app reflects a commitment to cultural sovereignty and accessibility and collects no personal data but focuses solely on delivering cultural value in a respectful and considered way.

Whether preparing a tūlāfale speech, acknowledging villages at a family funeral, supporting church or cultural ceremonies, or learning fa’a-Samoa while living overseas, users can quickly and respectfully access information that has traditionally required direct guidance from elders.

Key features of the Fa’alupega app include:

A structured and comprehensive database of honorific titles across Samoa’s villages, sub villages, districts and islands

Intuitive search and filtering designed for real time cultural use during ceremonies, events and learning

Full support for Samoan language, including diacritics, within a clean and modern interface

Carefully curated content drawn from respected historical sources to ensure accuracy and cultural integrity

Availability

The Fa’alupega app is available now on iOS and Android.

iOS Search Faalupega on the App Store

https://apps.apple.com/nz/app/faalupega/id6504588573

Android Search Faalupega on Google Play

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.faalupega.app