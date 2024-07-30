National Community Development Association annual conference photo & caption
Tue, 07/30/2024 - 8:08am
Representing American Samoa at the 2024 National Community Development Association (NCDA) Annual Conference held last month in Cambridge, MA was our Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Manager, Mrs. Maryann Ioane-Mikaele (center with two of the sponsors). Close to 400 Community Development staff from across the nation attended and celebrated the 50th Anniversary of the CDBG Program. [courtesy photo]