At the National Association of State Outdoor Recreation Liaison Officers (NASORLO) conference in Anchorage, Alaska photo & caption

Dept. of Parks & Recreation attended the National Association of State Outdoor Recreation Liaison Officers (NASORLO) conference in Anchorage, Alaska, last week. State Liaison Officer and Director Asopaolo A. Pelesasa attended with DPR Division Heads Meaalofa Faavae, Mile Filoialii, and Taulauniu Hunkin. Filoialii is the Alternate State Liaison Officer and was elected to the NASORLO Board of Directors for 2026–2027, — a major milestone for the Department and Territory. [Facebook photo]