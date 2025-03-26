Miss American Samoa visits Manu'a islands photo & caption

Miss American Samoa, Pauliana Angelfromheaven Felise Vitale, is on a mission to the beautiful islands of Manu'a. Yesterday she visited Fitiuta Elementary School with her "Fa'asoa Mai" initiative. This program fosters education and empowers young voices, igniting hope for a brighter future. In addition to Fitiuta Elementary, Miss American Samoa visited Manu'a High School, and Faleasao Elementary School. [photo: Facebook]