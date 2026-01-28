Miss Am Samoa to represent territory at the 2026 Miss Pacific Islands Pageant

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — (January 24, 2026) Tofoi Unutoa will represent American Samoa at the 2026 Miss Pacific Islands Pageant in Nadi, Fiji bringing a powerful combination of military service, community dedication, and cultural pride to the regional stage.

The 25-year-old from the village of Aua serves as a Compliance Officer in the American Samoa Governor’s Office ARPA Oversight while maintaining her role as a Commissioned Lieutenant in the US Army.

Her journey from American Samoa to Southern Oregon University, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Criminology and Criminal Justice reflects her commitment to gaining skills she could bring home to serve her community.

“I returned home to give back to my people and community,” Tofoi shared in her contestant profile.

That commitment shows in her work across government and nonprofit organizations, focusing on programs, infrastructure, and initiatives that strengthen American Samoa.

Currently preparing for law school through the Legal Affairs Pipeline Cohort, Tofoi balances her professional pursuits with active community engagement.

She participates in Southern Oregon University’s alumni outreach programs and serves as an active member of her village’s women’s group, which works to promote and empower young women.

As Miss American Samoa, Tofoi carries forward a platform of service and empowerment.

She proudly represents American Samoa demonstrating that leadership is rooted in service to community, dedication to cultural values, and commitment to lifting others.