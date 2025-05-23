Memorial Day: A day of reflection on the sacrifices that enable our freedom

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — It will be a three-day holiday weekend for American Samoa, with Memorial Day, Monday, May 26th declared a federal holiday.

As Memorial Day is observed each year, it serves as a poignant reminder of the cost of war and the sacrifices made to protect freedom. While the day includes picnics, sporting events, and family gatherings, it is primarily a day of reflection on the sacrifices that have enabled peace and freedom in the United States.

In remembering those who gave their all, Memorial Day calls on Americans to reflect on past sacrifices and the values that sustain their nation. It is a day to honor those who have worn the uniform and to acknowledge that their service enables the pursuit of peace and prosperity.

Congresswoman Uifa’atali Amata is honoring Memorial Day 2025, and the memories of all the U.S. Service Members who gave their lives in service of the country, with the following statement:

“On Memorial Day, we are forever grateful to those Service Members who sacrificed all in the cause of freedom. As patriots, they answered our country’s urgent call to serve, and gave their lives, never to return to their families.

“As Vice Chairman of the Veterans’ Committee, I’ve toured battlefields and national cemeteries, the last resting place in honor for America’s Service Members all over the world, including North Africa, France, England, the Philippines, and the national cemetery in Honolulu and Arlington National Cemetery. Memorial Day is our special remembrance of these heroes that served a greater cause.

“American Samoa and our Toa o Samoa have done their part, serving with honor and dedication, and some of them have given their lives, including Iraq and Afghanistan in the years since September 11, 2001. We cherish their honored memories and think of these military families, for whom Memorial Day is a very personal remembrance. On behalf of our many hundreds now serving, we pray for peace, and are grateful for the blessings of freedom that our Armed Forces have secured for us through the years.”

It was not known at press time if a special Memorial Day ceremony will be held at the Veterans Affairs Center in Tafuna, or the Satala Cemetery, or if there will be a laying of wreaths in the ocean.

However, there will still be family members and others who plan to use the long weekend to clean up and decorate graves of their loved ones, including those who died from world conflicts, while serving in the US Armed Forces.

In honor of Memorial Day, Samoa News will not publish on Monday, May 26, but will return on Tuesday.

Have a safe 3-day weekend, and may the Lord guide us all in His footsteps.