The Manulele Tausala — Nuuuli photo & caption

Tuesday, March 24, 2026. the new fautasi Manulele Tausala — Nuuuli was put on the water, for its maiden voyage and test run. Led by well-known captain, Taufete’e Manutafea Taufete’e, the crew tested the new feature of the fautasi, the moving seats, as well as the boat’s readiness to race. The new fautasi design format is said to pay tribute to the village’s famous fautasi, the ‘low-rider’ or Manulele Tausala II that was designed by the late Ben Solaita, a legendary former captain and trainer for the Nu'uuli team. [SN photo]