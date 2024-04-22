Manatua Celebrating Earth Day in the Territory photo & caption

Renowned artist and educator Reggie Meredith-Fitiao (left at far end) describes to a group of residents the process of transforming bark scrapings from the o’a tree into a brown dye and how other colors are formed, in celebration of Earth Day in the Territory. The students were able to create their own Samoan ornaments during an event on Saturday, April 20, 2024, organized by non-profit group Manatua. Event goers were able to take plants home for free, thanks to the ASCC Land Grant. [photo: faaTalanoa Media]