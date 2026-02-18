Lupelele fautasi crew photo & caption

The Lupelele fautasi crew is devoting countless hours to rigorous training, emphasizing both strength and teamwork. Boasting a robust team of over 40 dedicated members, the crew is expertly led by the skilled skipper, Faʻafetai Aʻasa, who brings a wealth of experience and leadership to the helm. Supporting him in this endeavor are trainers Sanele Sanele and Alapati Aasa, both of whom play crucial roles in honing the team’s skills and fostering camaraderie and resilience among the paddlers. [Facebook photo]