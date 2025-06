Finafinau youth leader Sierra Fata before the 35-foot whale sculpture carved from a 1,500-year-old redwood log that was unveiled at Clear Lake CA this week, during the “Lungs of the Earth” Global Healing Launch. The multi-ton carving will be on tour in the Pacific — including American Samoa — over the next year at a time when deep-sea mining is becoming a issue in American Samoa. Read story below. [courtesy photo]