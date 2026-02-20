Lt. Governor welcomed the Utah Army National Guard command team

In his capacity as Acting Governor, Lt. Governor Pulumataala Ae Ae Jr., welcomed the Utah Army National Guard command team, COL Andrew Owens, LTC Adam Ashworth, CSM Kevin Mayes, 1SG Zachary Hyde, MSG Justin Day and two Sons of Samoa serving locally, 2LT Scotland Elisara and SFC Joseph Ioane. The team is on island to engage with students across the territory, and looks forward to continued partnership with the American Samoa Government. [ASG photo]