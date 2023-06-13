Lt. Gov. Talauega greet film crew photo & caption

Caroline Boyd and Rachel Kelling were greeted by Lt. Gov. Talauega and staffers and presented gifts for their visit. They are the film crew collecting information from beneficiaries of two government programs — the LIHEAP program, which provides assistance to reduce the cost of home energy bills, energy crises, weatherization, and minor energy-related home repairs; and the LIHWAP program that assists low-income households with water and wastewater bills. Details in last Thursday’s Samoa News. [ASG photo]