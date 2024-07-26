Lockdown in the "Oceania Warriors" Paris Olympic Village photo & caption
Fri, 07/26/2024 - 8:08am
A lockdown in the "Oceania Warriors" Paris Olympic Village occurred Friday morning from 11:30-11:50 am. Reports from two different Pacific Nation's Olympic team members indicate that the Samoa Boxing Coach suffered a heart attack. Oceania Olympians were restricted either outside the building or in the Moana Lounge. Samoa News Paris Olympic staff is working to confirm the victim's name. [Photo courtesy of Barry Markowitz]