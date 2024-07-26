Ads by Google Ads by Google
Lockdown in the "Oceania Warriors" Paris Olympic Village photo & caption

Fri, 07/26/2024 - 8:08am
"Oceania Warriors" Paris Olympic Village
A lockdown in the "Oceania Warriors" Paris Olympic Village occurred Friday morning from 11:30-11:50 am.  Reports from two different Pacific Nation's Olympic team members indicate that the Samoa Boxing Coach suffered a heart attack.  Oceania Olympians were restricted either outside the building or in the Moana Lounge. Samoa News Paris Olympic staff is working to confirm the victim's name.  [Photo courtesy of Barry Markowitz]
 

 

 

