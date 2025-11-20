Little Tips, Big Purpose — Cosmetology student uses tips to support local youth athletes

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Abcde Tupa'i, a young woman from the villages of Pago Pago and Mapusaga Fou is making a meaningful difference far beyond her salon chair. Now living in the US, Tupa'i is both a cosmetology and an undergraduate student, saving every tip she earns from clients at her cosmetology school to support a group of student athletes.

According to Ms Tupa’i, these athletes, young boys from American Samoa, have been selected to play high school football in Santa Barbara, California, a life-changing move that, like Tupa'i's own journey, requires courage, sacrifice, and leaving behind everything familiar.

She told Samoa News, via email, that understanding these struggles firsthand, compelled her to support them in some way.

"It's not easy to leave home, especially a place as comfortable as Samoa, for somewhere that demands so much of you. I know how it feels to step into the unknown to chase your dreams, and I know many of our people can relate to that too," she said

Inspired by the stories of these athletes and their families, Tupa'i wrote that she decided to set aside all her client tips to make a meaningful contribution. But she also acknowledged that this effort was never hers alone.

Support poured in from other families, friends, and especially from the boys' live-in guardian, Lele Malaki, whose daily dedication, guidance, and care have helped make the boys' transition smoother and their dreams possible.

The tips were used to create custom football training shirts, a small reminder that they are seen, supported, and celebrated.

"It might not be a lot," Tupa'i says, "but my motivation comes from the Samoan proverb: 'O le tele o sulu e maua ai figota, e mama se avega pe a ta amo fa'atasi,' meaning 'My strength does not come from me alone, but from many."

She added, "We often wait to cheer for our people once they've made it. But we need to support them from the very beginning, all the way until they succeed."

Tupa'i believes it is essential for leaders in our communities to invest in youth early on, not just after they've found success.

"The dream was always to come to the U.S., learn all I can, and give back to American Samoa one day. But I've learned that I don't have to wait, I can start giving back now," she said.

She encourages young Samoans to dream boldly and without limitation: "You don't have to choose just one path. You can do many things at once if you work hard. And if you're intimidated by the thought that you're the only Samoan in your field, remember that you're not alone, you're the first. Be proud of that!"

Tupa'i applauds the young athletes for daring to dream big and stepping out of their comfort zone in pursuit of their goals. She also deeply admires their families, whose prayers and love continue to nurture the boys' journey from afar and at home.

It's not easy to be apart from the people and places you love, but their collective sacrifice speaks volumes. She wants to give these boys the recognition they truly deserve, reminding them that they are not alone on this journey. There is a whole community behind them, proud of their courage, inspired by their determination, and cheering them on every step of the way.

In her quiet, determined way, Abcde Tupa'i is proving that small acts rooted in love, culture, and purpose can carry a big message: “Real change begins when we show up for each other, one tip at a time”.