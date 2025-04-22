The life of a humble Pope — His Holiness Pope Francis

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Pope Francis made his final public appearance on Easter Sunday before passing from this life early Easter Monday. He appeared very frail and had delegated the celebration of the Easter Mass to another cardinal. Though his voice was weak, he blessed a crowd of faithful from the loggia of St. Peter’s Basilica.

“Brothers and sisters, Happy Easter,” he said from the same loggia where Jorge Mario Bergoglio was introduced to the world on March 13, 2013 as the 266th pope.

Francis also made a surprise ride in the square in his popemobile, drawing wild cheers and applause.

Beforehand, he met briefly with U.S. Vice President JD Vance.

Congresswoman Uifa’atali Amata released yesterday the following statement of reflection on the life and legacy of Pope Francis:

“The passing of His Holiness Pope Francis is of great international significance, but for more than a billion Catholics worldwide, this is also a time of personal and private reflection. I am saddened to learn of his passing, yet grateful for his many years of life and leadership, as he presided over the immense global efforts of the church in worship but also charity and education. In time, there will be books written of his work, accomplishments and priorities, especially his heart for the world’s people struggling with poverty. Today, we are simply thankful for him, and join millions of Catholic families in mourning this loss. It is meaningful that he was able to complete Easter this year. May much good come of this extended reflection on his life, so soon after our Easter time of renewal in faith and love.”

With prayers and blessings, Bishop Kolio Etuale to Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ:

"With deep sorrow, we receive the news of the passing of our Holy Father, Pope Francis. His departure marks the end of a sacred chapter in the life of the Church, and we join the faithful around the world in mourning the loss of our spiritual shepherd. Pope Francis was a ser- vant of God and the pope for everyone whose life was a testament to humility, wisdom, and unwavering faith. His words brought light to our paths, and his example reminded us of Christ’s call to love, to serve, and to hope. In this time of mourning, let us come together as one body in Christ–praying for the peaceful Repose of his soul, and for com- fort to all who grieve. May we also fi nd strength in his legacy and continue to walk in the light of his teachings, rooted in faith and love. Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, And let perpetual light shine upon him. May he rest in peace. Amen."

Born in Argentina, with the birth name Jorge Mario Bergoglio, he chose his papal name to honor Saint Francis of Assisi, and emphasize his goals of helping the poor. Pope Francis was historic as the first Pope born in the Americas and the Southern hemisphere.