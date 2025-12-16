LHS Christmas Giving Clothing Drive photo & caption

In the spirit of giving, Leone High School is hosting a Christmas Giving Clothing Drive to share love and joy with our island community. If you are looking to declutter for the new year, please consider donating any rarely used or unused clothing, purses, shoes, and other apparel. This event is being held at the Taumafai Hall (cafeteria) for a free clothing distribution and a fun Christmas shopping spree experience with your loved ones. There are also booths at the event. [Facebook photo]