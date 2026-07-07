Let's make wellness a priority this July! photo & caption

ASCC students, grab your Health Passport, complete the activities, and earn an incentive while investing in your health. Let's make wellness a priority this July! Here's how it works: You have to be an enrolled ASCC Student. Scan the QR code on the flyer. Download your Student Health Passport. Complete the health and wellness activities listed in the passport. Finish all required steps to become eligible for awesome incentives! For more information, contact the ASDOH Communicable Disease Division at 699-0649 or 782-2990. [Facebook photo]