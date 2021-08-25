Leone initiative village inspections photo & caption

Seen in this courtesy photo is Senator Fai’ivae Iuli Godinet and other chiefs as they walk through an area of the village, along with American Samoa Environmental Protection Agency director Fa’amao Asalele Jr. during the first inspection and walk-thru of the village-wide clean up. This visitation — or asiasiga — will continue every Saturday until the whole village is covered. Another important part of this visitation was also to urge families to get their COVID-19 vaccinations. [photo: courtesy Leone initiative]