Leone High School students at Leififi College photo & caption

Tue, 07/01/2025 - 8:41am
Leone students at Vailima

The Leone High School Forestry Club recently returned from an educational trip to Samoa, where the students were able to extend their environmental stewardship and learning to our sister island. One of the most meaningful moments of the trip was at Leififi College, where Leone students presented the environmental work they’ve done in American Samoa. They also had the opportunity to connect with students who share their passion for protecting the land and ocean. [courtesy photo]

