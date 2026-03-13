LBJ Tropical Medical Center generously donates a “project vehicle” photo & caption
Fri, 03/13/2026 - 7:37am
ASDOE thanked LBJ Tropical Medical Center for its generous donation of a “project vehicle” to support the CTE Automotive Program at Nu’uuli Vocational Technical High School. This donation provides students with a valuable hands-on learning resource to strengthen their skills in automotive diagnostics, maintenance, and repair while gaining real-world experience for future careers. [Facebook photo]