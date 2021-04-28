Ads by Google Ads by Google
King Tides photo & caption

Wed, 04/28/2021 - 12:21pm
King Tide coming dangerously close to a home in Nuuuli

A friendly reminder from Homeland Security – TEMCO:  King Tides began on Monday, Apr. 26 and will continue through to Apr. 30. A King Tide is a higher than normal tide that can cause coastal flooding, especially in low-lying areas.  ASDHS- TEMCO cautions to please be safe and keep watch, especially if you live along the coast. In this photo from the Hawaii Sea Grant King Tides Project website, the tide can be seen coming dangerously close to a home in Nuuuli, American Samoa, in this August 2019 SN file photo.

 

